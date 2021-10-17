Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEARCA DRV opened at $4.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

