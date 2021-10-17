Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

