Costco Wholesale Co.’s September Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 14.3% during the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $452.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

