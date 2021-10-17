Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 6.1% After Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 31,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,123,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

