WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

