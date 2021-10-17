Steel Dynamics (STLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.