Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Capital Resources stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Western Capital Resources has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.30.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

