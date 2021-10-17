Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YAMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

