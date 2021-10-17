Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

