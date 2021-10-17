Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £294.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £294.80 ($385.16).

Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 692 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £715.61 million and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

