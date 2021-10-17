Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $217.67 and a 12 month high of $362.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.85 and a 200 day moving average of $313.91.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

