Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Frank Nelson Acquires 40,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($24,562.32).

The company has a market cap of £51.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.84.

Get Van Elle alerts:

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.