Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Frank Nelson Acquires 40,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($24,562.32).
The company has a market cap of £51.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.84.
