Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £69,829.68 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.60. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

