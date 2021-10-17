Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head-To-Head Survey

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Global and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -2.13% N/A -3.65% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Global and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 113.31%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Global has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Global and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.30 -$36.56 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $8.97 million 71.29 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.83

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Global.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Horizon Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

