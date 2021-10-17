Comparing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -14.16 OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 20.49 $357.21 million $4.00 45.56

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OBIC Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats BTRS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

