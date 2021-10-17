Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €146.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.17 ($149.61).

Shares of SAF opened at €115.98 ($136.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.83. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

