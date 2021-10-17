BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.36 ($71.02).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.75 ($67.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.73. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

