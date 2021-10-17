The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

