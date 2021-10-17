Raymond James Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

