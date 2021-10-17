Ocean Protocol Market Cap Achieves $527.02 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $527.02 million and $57.20 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

