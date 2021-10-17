WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.16 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00204472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

