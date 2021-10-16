Pizza Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $214,217.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001234 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00110453 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.76 or 0.00645598 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

