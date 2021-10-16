Filecoin Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.51 billion and $541.81 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 113,421,978 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

