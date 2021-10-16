Linker Coin (LNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,156.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $1,156.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

