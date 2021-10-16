The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00302191 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

