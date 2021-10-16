DEJAVE Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $279,258.37 and approximately $521.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for about $105.98 or 0.00173815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

