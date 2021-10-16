Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $3,130.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00435491 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.