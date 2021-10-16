Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report sales of $101.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

