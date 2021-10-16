$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 41,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of 570.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

