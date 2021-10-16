Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.68 million to $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $68.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

