Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $230.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.73 million to $236.48 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 199.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $701.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $705.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

PEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 920,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

