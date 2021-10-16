$64.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce $64.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.06 million to $68.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,890,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.21. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

