Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Down 39.8% This Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $801,707.49 and $115,041.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWIKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.