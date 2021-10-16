$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

CSIQ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 993,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,991. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

