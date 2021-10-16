MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MOGU during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in MOGU during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MOGU by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

