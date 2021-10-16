KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 46,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,518. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

