KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 46,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,518. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
