Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ARAV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 47,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aravive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aravive by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.