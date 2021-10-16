Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

