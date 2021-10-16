PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $294.75 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $294.75 million and approximately $428,838.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,372,068,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,329,385 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.