Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,195,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,649. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

