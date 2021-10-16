Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NXTD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 360,195,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

