Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 74.7%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,047. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

