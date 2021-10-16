Short Interest in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) Declines By 46.7%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQHA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $127,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 50,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. EQ Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.99.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

