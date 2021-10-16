Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,047. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after buying an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

