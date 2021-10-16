OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE remained flat at $$33.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

