Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

