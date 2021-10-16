GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $5,079,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

