GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of GOCO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $5,079,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
