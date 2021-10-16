-$0.22 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. 174,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 million and a P/E ratio of -34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

