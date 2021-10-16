Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Expands By 78.0%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ONPH stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,642. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

