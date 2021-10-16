Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 95,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,038. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kelso Technologies by 769.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

